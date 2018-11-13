JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $806.48 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (LNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,919,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,457,743 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $806,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.62.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

