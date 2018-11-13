JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in First Republic Bank (FRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,498,231 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 121,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $623,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 72.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,428,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15,027.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,349,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth about $55,305,000. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 46.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,291,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,987,000 after purchasing an additional 410,403 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in First Republic Bank by 15.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,975,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,237,000 after purchasing an additional 263,150 shares during the period.

FRC stock opened at $91.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $104.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

