Just Energy Group Inc (JE) Position Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,423,810 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Just Energy Group worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 190,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,379 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JE. ValuEngine lowered Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $6.00 target price on Just Energy Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

NYSE:JE opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Just Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

