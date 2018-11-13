Just Energy Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (JE)

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Just Energy Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Driscoll now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Just Energy Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JE. Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut Just Energy Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $3.84 on Monday. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.