K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ Sells 2,173 Shares of NationalResearchCorp . (NRC) Stock

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) major shareholder K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 18th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 1,451 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $58,040.00.

On Monday, August 27th, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 14,485 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $579,400.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 161,749 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,106.86.

On Tuesday, August 21st, K/I/E/Trust Under Agreement 3/ sold 38,480 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $1,463,394.40.

Shares of NYSE:NRC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.12. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,184. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $42.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NationalResearchCorp . during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000.

NationalResearchCorp . Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

