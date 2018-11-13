Kamada (KMDA) Announces Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. Kamada updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.34. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.95.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on Kamada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kamada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets specialty plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

