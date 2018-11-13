Kara Mackillop Sells 15,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (GOOS) Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (TSE:GOOS) insider Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.78, for a total value of C$1,166,700.00.

Kara Mackillop also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Kara Mackillop sold 15,000 shares of Canada Goose stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded up C$1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$77.49. 473,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,371. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of C$30.01 and a 52-week high of C$91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$92.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$87.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$90.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

