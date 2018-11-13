Karp Capital Management Corp Has $8.02 Million Stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ comprises about 2.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 847,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,194,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 17.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 232,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 211.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 7.9% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of QLD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. 210,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,138. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $102.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/karp-capital-management-corp-has-8-02-million-stake-in-proshares-ultra-qqq-qld.html.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.