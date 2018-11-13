KB Financial Group, Inc. (KB) Position Raised by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 43.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

