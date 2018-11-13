KB Financial Group (KB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Several other research firms have also commented on KB. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered KB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

KB stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in KB Financial Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 25,890 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in KB Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

