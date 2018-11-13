KBR (KBR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) were down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.01. Approximately 3,042,285 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,807,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. MKM Partners set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KBR and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11.
KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. KBR had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth $143,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of KBR by 514.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
