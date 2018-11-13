KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

VGT opened at $180.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $157.96 and a 52-week high of $204.44.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

