KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,062 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $12,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $100.07.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

