KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 62.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In other news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $1,557,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 10,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,013,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,102,873.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/kcm-investment-advisors-llc-sells-628-shares-of-danaher-co-dhr.html.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.