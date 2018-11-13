KDDI CORP/ADR (KDDIY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

News stories about KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KDDI CORP/ADR earned a news impact score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KDDI CORP/ADR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 344,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,229. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

