Keel Point LLC Lowers Holdings in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,639,000 after purchasing an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,554,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 697,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in L3 Technologies by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 640,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3 Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on L3 Technologies to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3 Technologies from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.17.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $189.47 on Tuesday. L3 Technologies Inc has a one year low of $180.24 and a one year high of $223.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The aerospace company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.46. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3 Technologies Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

