Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Shares Down 10.8%

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.89. 1,325,329 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,101,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Several research firms have issued reports on KERX. Raymond James cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.46.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KERX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 231,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 129,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,847,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,278,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after acquiring an additional 361,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

