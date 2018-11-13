KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Q2 in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Q2’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Q2 stock opened at $52.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -109.25 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $67.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Q2 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 23.2% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Q2 by 29.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 13.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 41.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $377,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,531.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,472,477 shares of company stock valued at $86,758,418 in the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.