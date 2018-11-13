KeyCorp Weighs in on Middleby Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Wednesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.20. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Middleby from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Shares of MIDD opened at $114.08 on Monday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). Middleby had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Middleby by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

