Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.85 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.48.

Shares of KMP.UN stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.04 and a 1 year high of C$14.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

