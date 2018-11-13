Kinaxis (KXS) Price Target Cut to C$96.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$111.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$97.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$93.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$98.94.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$68.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. Kinaxis has a 52 week low of C$67.29 and a 52 week high of C$100.68.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.