KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 187.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 905.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in KLA-Tencor by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $92.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.45. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 93.99% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In related news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $75,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,444,466.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,387 shares of company stock worth $2,356,956. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

