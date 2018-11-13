Kootenay Silver (KTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Kootenay Silver Inc (CVE:KTN) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 93000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

About Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN)

Kootenay Silver Inc is an exploration-stage mining company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company operates through the segment, being the acquisition and exploration and future development of mineral properties.

