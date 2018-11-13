Koppers (KOP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOP. ValuEngine cut Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $60.00 price objective on Koppers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Koppers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,921. The stock has a market cap of $419.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. Koppers has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $51.65.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.63 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider M Leroy Ball bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.96 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $40,930.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Koppers during the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Koppers during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

