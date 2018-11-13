Koppers (KOP) PT Set at $38.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $38.00 target price on Koppers (NYSE:KOP) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Koppers from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koppers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of KOP stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $20.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,921. Koppers has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $419.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.38). Koppers had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $442.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Koppers news, VP Leslie S. Hyde sold 1,126 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $40,930.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider M Leroy Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.96 per share, with a total value of $69,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 14.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Koppers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Koppers by 3.6% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 61,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Koppers by 6.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

