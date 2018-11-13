Kornit Digital (KRNT) Trading Up 11.9% on Strong Earnings

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) was up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.86 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 784,990 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 275,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.
The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $688.20 million, a PE ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 0.67.
About Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.
