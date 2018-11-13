Kosmos Energy (KOS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) fell 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.59. 2,226,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,576,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 51.49% and a negative return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, major shareholder Iv Gp L.L.C. Bcp sold 3,295,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $29,462,404.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 5,684,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $50,818,795.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 315,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 105,262 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 23.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 140,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,001,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 165,488 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

