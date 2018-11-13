Lake Street Capital Analysts Give Asure Software (ASUR) a $15.00 Price Target

Lake Street Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research set a $25.00 price target on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Asure Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Asure Software stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asure Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software

Asure Software Inc provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

