Land Securities Group’s (LAND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

LAND has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.20)) on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,035 ($13.52) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 993.08 ($12.98).

LAND opened at GBX 863.80 ($11.29) on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 900.20 ($11.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,141 ($14.91).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country.

