Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. Purchases 19,000 Shares

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $239,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,615.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 108,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,526. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 226.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 52,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the period. Orinda Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the second quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,959 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 49,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. Purchases 19,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/landmark-infrastructure-partners-lp-unit-lmrk-insider-arthur-p-brazy-jr-purchases-19000-shares.html.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.