Lanxess (LXS) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a target price on shares of Lanxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.15 ($85.06).

Shares of Lanxess stock opened at €54.42 ($63.28) on Friday. Lanxess has a 1-year low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a 1-year high of €74.50 ($86.63).

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

