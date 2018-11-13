Lanxess (LXS) Given a €78.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note released on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €57.50 ($66.86) price objective on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €70.80 ($82.33).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €55.40 ($64.42) on Monday. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

