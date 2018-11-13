Lee Financial Co Decreases Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (BX)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,421 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,904,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,293,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,801,000 after buying an additional 232,747 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,501,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $209,497,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,432,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,432,000 after buying an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 94.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,545,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 81,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $2,927,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 928,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,393,379.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.10%.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $41.50 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $42.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

