LEG Immobilien (LEG) Given a €105.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Commerzbank set a €114.50 ($133.14) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.40 ($131.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. equinet set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.84 ($125.39).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €100.70 ($117.09) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.