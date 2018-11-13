LENDLEASE Corp/ADR (LLESY) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:LLESY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

LLESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of LENDLEASE Corp/ADR stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. LENDLEASE Corp/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

About LENDLEASE Corp/ADR

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Development, Construction, and Investments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

