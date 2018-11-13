Liberty Tax (TAXA) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS: TAXA) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Tax to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax 0.07% 0.43% 0.20% Liberty Tax Competitors -150.86% -59.58% -43.19%

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Tax has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax’s competitors have a beta of 1.85, meaning that their average stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax $174.87 million $130,000.00 14.84 Liberty Tax Competitors $185.18 million $7.71 million 3.68

Liberty Tax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Tax. Liberty Tax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Liberty Tax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax 0 0 0 0 N/A Liberty Tax Competitors 93 314 614 12 2.53

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 29.64%. Given Liberty Tax’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Tax has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Liberty Tax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Liberty Tax pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Liberty Tax pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 33.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Liberty Tax competitors beat Liberty Tax on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Liberty Tax Company Profile

Liberty Tax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. The company offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

