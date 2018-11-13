Life Storage Inc (LSI) Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 22,651.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,456,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,564,000 after buying an additional 1,449,714 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,425,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,940,000 after purchasing an additional 608,989 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 6,003.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 444,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 436,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 1,718.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 317,057 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $23,982,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Kenneth F. Myszka sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $471,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Life Storage to $105.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of LSI opened at $97.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $102.91.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.33%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

