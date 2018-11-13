Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE LNC traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,442. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.90. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 82.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.