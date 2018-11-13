Lincoln National Corp Acquires 693 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (ONEQ)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEQ. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 30,614.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,087,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,049 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,717,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 1,883.1% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $282.50 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $260.03 and a 12 month high of $319.34.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

