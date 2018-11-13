Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.8% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 55,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $49.61.

