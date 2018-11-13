Lincoln National Corp Sells 23,385 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 207,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,530,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,655 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

