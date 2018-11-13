Lindsay (LNN) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lindsay from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $70.00 price objective on Lindsay and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Get Lindsay alerts:

LNN opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.22 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 225.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $221,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.