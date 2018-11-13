Linker Coin Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linker Coin Token Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en.

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

