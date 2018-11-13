Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Liquidia Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Liquidia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

LQDA stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.89. 942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,734. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT technology is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

