LiteDoge Reaches Market Cap of $927,714.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $927,714.00 and approximately $644.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00131741 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000820 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,886.79 or 3.73585464 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00088302 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004568 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

LiteDoge Profile

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,122,075,061 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

