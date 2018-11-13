Live Oak Bancshares Inc (LOB) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 296,123 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 168,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 440.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.80. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 34.19%. Research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $47,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock worth $112,695. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, saving, and time deposits.

