Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,717,023 shares, an increase of 183.2% from the October 15th total of 1,665,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,139,236 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 23.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Livent Corporation (LTHM) Short Interest Up 183.2% in October” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/livent-corporation-lthm-short-interest-up-183-2-in-october.html.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.