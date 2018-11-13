Livent (LTHM) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Livent in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

LTHM opened at $18.35 on Friday. Livent has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

