LivePerson (LPSN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies – essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale – and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,274. LivePerson has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.33 and a beta of 1.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $64.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $68,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,145.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 36,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $809,007.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,236.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,304. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 522,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 430,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,791,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,386,000 after buying an additional 255,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

