Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,654,000 after purchasing an additional 11,842,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after buying an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Bank of America by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after buying an additional 6,200,655 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,692,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,597,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,740,000 after buying an additional 2,057,669 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/locust-wood-capital-advisers-llc-lowers-stake-in-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.